Roma ordered to close Curva Sud stand

During their 1-0 Serie A victory, Roma's Ultras unveiled a banner mocking the mother of a Napoli supporter who was murdered in the capital last year.

Roma owner James Pallotta condemned the banner and chanting towards Napoli fans following the game, but Lega Serie A has chosen to act by imposing a one-game closure on the Curva Sud.

The decision comes after Napoli boss Rafael Benitez called for stricter punishments for such behaviour.

"As I’ve already said several times, when we heard racist chanting or chants against people from the south I've talked extensively on this subject," said Benitez.

"We need to close not just some terraces but also the stadia, then it'll be easier to control these people.

"If we don't act... the more we wait the more the situation will become untenable.

"Now with social networking and the ease with which people can spread opinions without being held responsible for what they say, I believe it’ll be crucial for the law to become a lot stricter.

"Only then we'll be able to reverse the trend in Italian football, that less and less people come follow the games each Sunday."