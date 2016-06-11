Roma: Pjanic asked for Juventus switch

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni revealed that Miralem Pjanic put in a transfer request to push through a move to Serie A rivals Juventus.

The Bosnian midfielder appears on the verge of making the switch to the Italian champions, who have reportedly met a €38million release clause in his Roma contract.

And Baldissoni read out a statement from Pjanic on Roma Radio that spoke of his desire to complete the move.

"With this note I inform you that I intend to activate my right to be transferred to another club, as agreed beforehand," the statement said.

"I also tell you my intention to send the 20 per cent of my share of the transfer fee directly to the club that will buy my contract, which I specifically inform you is Juventus.

"I thank you and urge you to make contact to finalise the necessary contractual formalities."

However, Baldissoni denied claims that Pjanic told a friend the club had forced through the move.

"When the limits of professional behaviour are breached, we have to intervene," the director said.

"We read more rubbish on the Pjanic situation. Today we read supposed private conversations he confided in a friend, which the player has denied.

"I spoke to the lad this morning and he said he never wrote anything of the sort. I told him to defend himself and be careful, but above all we need to change the way things work in this city."