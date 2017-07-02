Roma president Pallotta slams fans for 'lack of faith'

Roma president James Pallotta has criticised the club's fans for a perceived "lack of faith" in their ambitions following a tough close-season to date.

Last season's Serie A runners-up sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for an initial €42million before allowing highly-rated Leandro Paredes to join Zenit for a fee that could reach €27m.

Speculation that defender Antonio Rudiger is close to a move to Chelsea has prompted outrage from a number of supporters, who are furious that new sporting director Monchi is selling the club's strongest assets despite proclaiming "Roma is not a supermarket" last month.

Pallotta, however, insists that the club are building a stronger side in the long term.

"Are they really saying we are weaker now? Just look at the players we've bought so far," he told Il Tempo.

"I don't understand why the fans have this lack of faith. We are certain that we're building a stronger Roma."

Roma have signed Rick Karsdorp, Maxime Gonalons, Hector Moreno and Lorenzo Pellegrini since Monchi took up his role in April.