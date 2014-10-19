Roma refocus on Bayern after Chievo victory

Garcia's side scored all of their goals in the opening 33 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico as they cruised past Chievo 3-0 in Serie A, and the French coach immediately refocused on Roma's upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture after the win.

Roma sit second in Group A of the Champions League, two points behind Bayern, with Garcia's men needing at least a draw against the Bavarians to ensure they stay ahead of third-placed Manchester City after the upcoming match day.

"Bayern are very strong and I really can't wait to play this game, as the Stadio Olimpico atmosphere will be fantastic," Garcia told Sky Sport Italia.

"I was one of those who knew Pep Guardiola hadn't chosen an easy challenge at Bayern Munich. He has done and will continue to do very well there.

"I heard people say the coach isn't what makes Barcelona play well but instead Guardiola is proving he makes his teams play well."

Destro, who scored Roma's opening goal in the fourth minute on Saturday, agreed it will be a fascinating contest.

Roma started their continental campaign with a 5-1 demolition of CSKA Moscow before claiming an impressive 1-1 draw at City, but they will be keen to prove themselves against quality opposition again after their 3-2 loss away to three-time defending champions Juventus earlier this month.

"It will be a wonderful match and we'll be in front of our own fans, so we can't wait," the Italian striker said.

Destro gave Roma an early lead with a strong header from a corner before Adam Ljajic smashed in a second goal in the 25th minute.

Captain Francesco Totti scored the home side's third goal from the spot just after the half-hour mark and although Roma appeared to slow down in the second half, with Totti and Miralem Pjanic coming off with over 20 minutes left, Garcia insisted his team stayed in control.

"We didn't rest but we did control the second half," he said.

"We have injured players and scored three goals early on, so now we can concentrate on the Champions League.

"I trust my players 100 per cent and the quality was clear tonight. The team gave its response [to the Juventus loss] on the field, which is always the best answer."