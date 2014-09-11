Roma remain keen on bringing in Rabiot

Roma coach Rudi Garcia confirmed last week that the Serie A side were monitoring the Frenchman in hope of bringing him to the Stadio Olimpico, but denied an agreement was already in place with the Ligue 1 champions for the January transfer window.

However, the club's sporting director, Walter Sabatini, has now confirmed that Roma would like to strike a deal.

"He is an exceptional player, who has forged ahead. We like him very much," Sabatini said at a news conference.

"He is a player that we would like and we will discuss him through correct behaviour, we will not wait for a solution to acquire him on a free transfer.

"If we have the privilege and the desire to negotiate for Rabiot, we will do so in agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

"But I believe it will be difficult, as his contract situation is unknown. We will try to work on this as something between clubs of great prestige."

Sabatini also expressed his joy that Roma were able to keep hold of Netherlands international Kevin Strootman.

The midfielder, who has been out of action since March after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, had been linked with Manchester United, but Sabatini says the club have no desire to cash in on the 24-year-old.

"He [Strootman] is an extraordinary player, and these rumours [of his sale] have been based on the desires of other clubs," he added.

"We want to keep him, he is our point of strength. We hope to see him back in the field with all his powers. He played an exemplary role last season.

"Of course he is unsellable, but we must contextualise that I do not say he is for sale. We receive offers, protect him and defend him, but I do not know what will happen.

"For now we enjoy him even whilst he is injured. We are not thinking in any way of selling him, we hope to have him return. We must have patience and wait, he is a decisive player."