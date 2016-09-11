Roma-Sampdoria suspended, Genoa-Fiorentina abandoned due to extreme weather

Heavy rain in Italy led to the suspension of Roma's Serie A fixture against Sampdoria on Sunday, while Fiorentina's away match at Genoa has been abandoned.

After 28 minutes of Genoa-Fiorentina, with the score 0-0, the worsening weather made conditions impossible and the referee called a halt to the match.

There was no improvement and standing water on the pitch meant the decision was taken to abandon the game.

The game has been stopped on 28 minutes with the scores level at 0-0 after a torrential downpour at Marassi September 11, 2016

Meanwhile, in Rome, extreme rainfall has led to the suspension of Roma's home game with Sampdoria, with the referee also halting proceedings at the Stadio Olimpico.

The tunnel at the Olimpico has turned into a river due to extreme rainfall. is temporarily suspended. September 11, 2016

Mohamed Salah put Roma ahead, but Sampdoria hit back through Luis Muriel and Fabio Quagliarella as thunder and lightning bombarded the stadium.

With heavy rainfall making conditions difficult, the officials elected not to resume the match after the half-time interval and an inspection is planned to see if the game can continue.

Incredible rain continues at the Olimpico. The pitch looks like a lake! September 11, 2016

When the rain finally eased in Rome, the referee elected to play the rest of the match after two inspections, with the game resuming after a break of over an hour.