Roma suffer Rui blow

Roma have been dealt a blow ahead of the upcoming Serie A season with the news that defender Mario Rui has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

On Friday, the Portuguese sustained the injury during a training session in Boston where Luciano Spalletti's men are preparing for a friendly against Liverpool.

Medical examinations on Saturday revealed the extent of the issue, and Rui has consequently travelled back to Rome where he is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery this week.

The 25-year-old is a recent arrival at the Stadio Olimpico on an initial loan from Empoli, for whom he had made almost 100 appearances since completing a switch from Parma in 2013.

The left-back was one of a number of defenders brought in by Spalletti in a bid to bolster a backline that shipped more than twice as many goals as champions Juventus did last season.