Roma terminate Adriano contract

Adriano failed to turn up for training as scheduled after spending weeks in Brazil recovering from a broken arm, creating a problem for new coach Vincenzo Montella who took over last month.

The Brazilian's contract was due to run until June 2013 but Roma said they had reached agreement with him to end it early.

Adriano broke his right arm and dislocated his shoulder during Roma's Italian Cup win over city rivals Lazio in January.

The striker quit Inter Milan to return to Brazil two years ago because of personal problems and Roma knew they were taking a risk bringing him back to Serie A.

Former Roma striker Montella signed a contract to coach the club until the end of the season after Claudio Ranieri quit in February following the team's 4-3 loss at Genoa.