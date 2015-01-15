Roma win race to sign Ponce from Newell's

Newell's Old Boys have revealed that Roma have signed Ezequiel Ponce, but the teenage striker will remain with the Argentine club until the end of the year.

Guillerme Lorente, Newell's president, revealed in December that Roma and Premier League side Tottenham had lodged "very good offers" for the highly-rated 17-year-old.

Lorente stated that Roma's offer to allow Ponce to remain at the Primera Division club for the remainder of the year was more appealing.

And Newell's have confirmed on their Twitter account that Ponce will move to the Eternal City in just under 12 months' time.

Ponce scored on his Primera Division debut for Newell's last March and has gone on to find the back of the net four times in 18 league matches.