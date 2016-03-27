Romania swap squad numbers for maths equations

Romania have launched a novel initiative to boost children's interest in maths by swapping squad numbers for mathematical equations ahead of Sunday's friendly against Spain.

The scheme is intended to combat a high dropout rate in schools and will accompany the launch of online manuals and an instructional video.

Players will wear shirts with maths problems that relate to their squad number, while their training kit will also have equations.

Razvan Burleanu, president of the Romanian Football Association, welcomed the initiative, saying: "Football and mathematics are not mutually exclusive.

"We must look at sports and education as not only complimentary but fundamental elements integrated in the training of children.

"We want to have a healthy generation and smart students who achieve performance through tools tailored towards their passions."

Romania, who host Spain in Cluj, qualified for Euro 2016 by finishing second in Group F and will face Albania, Switzerland and hosts France in the group stages.