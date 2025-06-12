Women's Euro 2025 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates

Get it on the wall!

Women's Euro 2025 wall chart is a vital part of any fan's major tournament experience and worry not, FourFourTwo has you covered for this summer's European Championship.

The tournament is running from 2-27 July and will see England try and defend the title they won in 2022.

Other nations to keep an eye on this summer are world champions Spain, 2017 winners the Netherlands and Wales, who are in the Euros for the first time.

Women's Euro 2025 wall chart: Download at home version

Women's Euro 2025 wall chart (Image credit: Future)

Now we know what your next question is going to be: FourFourTwo, how do we download the wallchart? Well it's really simple.

Just click here or on the above image, download it and print it off. Then as the tournament rolls on write the scores as they are confirmed. We also have a black and white version to download.

Click the image above or here to get that version for your wall.

Lionesses fans will be hoping they will be able to keep tracking England's progress all the way to the final. However, they have tricky potential opposition.

Depending on how the draw shakes out after the group stage, Spain could be England's opponents in the semi-final.

Spain are the favourites to win the Euros this summer after an impressive few years on the international stage.

Spain are among the favourites this summer (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The side, who boast stars like Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, have never won the Euros and it will be a huge target for the team this summer.

In the last tournament, Spain reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by England.

Spain scored first through Esther Gonzalez but Ella Toone cancelled it out to send the game to extra time. Georgia Stanway then scored the winner in the 96th minute.