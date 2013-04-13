Rome to host cup final even if it's a derby

There are fears that if AS Roma and Lazio get through to the final on Sunday May 26 there could be a repeat of the scenes that marred Monday night's 1-1 league derby.

The issue is further complicated by the Rome mayoral elections that will take place on the same day.

"In Milan the last derby was played on the same day as the local elections and in any case the final can't be moved to Saturday because of the Champions League final," said Beretta at the end of Friday's Serie A assembly.

"It's right the final is played in Rome."

Lazio have already clinched their place having beaten Juventus 3-2 on aggregate in the last four while Roma are 2-1 up on Inter Milan going into Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

Several people were stabbed as hardcore 'ultrà' supporters from both sides clashed among themselves and with police on Monday.

About 200 Lazio fans threw bottles and other objects at officers who responded by firing tear gas and baton-charging supporters.

There have been calls for derbies never to be played in the evening again after local residents complained they were terrorised by 'civil war'.

Italy's Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri said: "It's not possible that a football match becomes urban warfare. Matches like the Rome derby have to be played at another time of day.

"There needs to be a rethink including on the part of the fans."