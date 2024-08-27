Quiz! Can you name every stadium to have hosted the Champions League final?

Our latest FourFourTwo quiz has landed and today's challenge is to name every stadium to have hosted the Champions League or European Cup final.

The draw takes place this week after all. And this time, we're off to Munich.

But enough about now. We're asking you to start in the 1955/56 season when the iconic trophy was handed out in the first of the 69 finals to have been played so far.

The contest has been played in Europe's most iconic grounds, but there are plenty of stadiums on the list that may require a bit of thinking about.

We've given you 10 minutes to come up with the 69 answers - although a fair few stadiums have hosted it more than once, meaning it's a bit easier than it looks.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

