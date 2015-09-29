Ronaldinho leaves Fluminense after nine games

Brazilian star Ronaldinho is leaving Fluminense less than three months into his contract with the club.

The former Brazil international joined the club on a one-and-a-half year deal in July, but his departure was confirmed on Monday.

Ronaldinho, 35, struggled to have an impact at Fluminense, failing to score in nine games for the Serie A outfit.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year was booed by his own fans during a league game in August.

The termination of his contract was confirmed by Fluminense via their website.

Ronaldinho's first appearance for the Brazilian club came two months after his stint at Queretaro ended.

A lack of preparation was blamed for his poor performances at his new club.

His future remains unclear, but Ronaldinho – a 97-time Brazil international and 2002 World Cup winner – is sure to be in demand.