Ronaldinho ready to help Chapecoense

Ronaldinho is ready to help Chapecoense following the air disaster that devastated their team, but the Brazilian legend's agent said it remains to be seen whether he will play for the club.

Teams and players from around the world have offered their services to Brazil's Chapecoense, who tragically had players, backroom staff and officials among the 71 people to lose their lives when a flight carrying them to the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional went down in Cerro Gordo, La Union in Colombia last week.

Former Fluminense, Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Gremio midfielder Ronaldinho - a two-time World Player of the Year - was immediately linked with a move to Chapecoense to assist the Campeonato Brasileiro side and the 36-year-old remains committed to doing all he can to help, according to his brother and agent Roberto Assis.

"About Chapecoense, I think we should treat this issue with the greatest respect for the families and the club," Assis told Goal as the 2002 World Cup winner assesses options from around Europe, South America, the United States and China.

"We are ready to help in some way, I do not know how.

"Just like the Brazilian people and the whole world, we are still very much sad. We had a relationship with many people on that flight, I feel very sad and I hope that peace and serenity will help these families to pass this difficult time."

On Monday, Chapecoense were named as winners of the Copa Sudamericana by South American football's governing body CONMEBOL.

Chapecoense are to receive "all the sporting and economic prerogatives that this entails", CONMEBOL confirmed.