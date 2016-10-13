Ronaldo already has Ballon d'Or at home - Roberto Carlos

Former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos has little doubt Cristiano Ronaldo will win the Ballon d'Or and has joked the Portugal international probably already has the trophy at home.

Ronaldo enjoyed a successful year as he won the Champions League with Real Madrid, before helping Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

The attacker has been struggling somewhat in the opening stages of the 2016-17 campaign due to injury, but Roberto Carlos is convinced he will beat the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to the prestigious individual award.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo already has the Ballon d'Or at home but he just has not told anyone yet," Roberto Carlos said at a news conference.

"He has taken time to get back to being himself after the knee injury, but from now on he will show us all the Cristiano we all know, just like he played for Portugal.

"I wish him all the luck in the world."

Ronaldo previously won the Ballon d'Or in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

Messi took home the award for the fifth time last year.