Ronaldo and Bale return to Madrid training

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale returned to training with their Real Madrid team-mates on Monday.

The pair missed Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday, a result that saw them equal Barcelona's LaLiga record of 16 successive victories achieved in 2010-11.

Ronaldo, who only returned to action from a knee injury sustained in Portugal's Euro 2016 final victory over France in the 5-2 win against Osasuna on September 10, sat the match out with flu.

Bale, meanwhile, was suffering from a sore hip after being caught in a challenge by Sebastian Coates in last week's 2-1 victory over Sporting CP.

The Welshman took the blow in the first half, but continued playing until he was substituted in the 67th minute.

The pair could be in line to feature in Wednesday's match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, with coach Zinedine Zidane having last week expressed his desire to rotate the squad.

Casemiro was withdrawn after 19 minutes against Espanyol and he trained separately from the group on Monday, Pepe also working away from his team-mates.