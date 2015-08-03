Ronaldo and Benzema to miss Audi Cup

Real Madrid will be forced to cope without injured duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for the upcoming Audi Cup.

Ronaldo, who scored 61 goals in all competitions for Real last season, misses out after suffering lower back pain in training.

Benzema, meanwhile, has picked up an injury to his right thigh and neither will be risked by Rafael Benitez with the start of the new La Liga season looming on August 23.

Benitez's side travel to Germany for the tournament, and take on Tottenham in Tuesday's semi-final before either a final or third/fourth place play-off with Bayern Munich or Milan.