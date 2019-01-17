Ronaldo and Juve celebrate Supercoppa Italiana title with Mayweather
Undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr celebrated Juventus' victory over AC Milan in Saudi Arabia.
Champions collided when Juventus and Floyd Mayweather Jr came together to celebrate Wednesday's Supercoppa Italiana triumph.
Cristiano Ronaldo guided Italian champions Juve to a 1-0 win over rivals and 10-man AC Milan in Saudi Arabia.
Ronaldo's 61st-minute header secured an eighth Supercoppa Italiana crown for Juve, one more than Milan.
And Ronaldo's Juve had a special guest afterwards - undefeated boxing great Mayweather posing for photos in Jeddah.
Champions celebrating with a champion, @FloydMayweather meets the team in the Bianconeri locker room#SuperJuve#ForzaJuvepic.twitter.com/2vj6JRB8MR— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 16, 2019
Mayweather was back in the ring last month, the 41-year-old American scoring a brutal first-round knockout victory in a mismatched exhibition fight against Tenshin Nasukawa.
