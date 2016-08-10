Ronaldo and Pepe back in training with Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with Real Madrid following his Euro 2016 heroics.

Ronaldo captained Portugal to their first major international honour a month ago, but sustained a knee injury during the final win over the hosts France.

But the three-time Ballon d'Or winner was all smiles as he went through some running drills at the Real Madrid City training complex in Valdebebas.

Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos – two other high-profile absentees from Madrid's 3-2 UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla on Tuesday on account of their post-Euro 2016 break – also took part in a session alongside youngster Martin Odegaard, which was overseen by boss Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid begin their bid for the LaLiga title with a trip to Real Sociedad on August 21.