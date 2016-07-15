Ronaldo backed Valencia move, says Nani

New Valencia signing Nani says his Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has backed him to thrive in LaLiga following their success at Euro 2016.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Valencia following an €8.5million move from Fenerbahce, where he spent just one season after leaving Manchester United.

Nani started all seven matches and scored three goals as Portugal won Euro 2016, with his friend and international colleague Ronaldo backing him for success when he plays in Spain for the first time.

The winger was presented at in front of 12,000 excited Valencia fans at Mestalla on Thursday and is set to do battle with Real Madrid talisman Ronaldo over the course of the upcoming campaign.

Nani told AS: "Cristiano congratulated me and told me that Valencia was a great club in Spain and that I was going to fit into LaLiga.

"Settling in is something that takes time, but I don't think it will be too complicated because the style of play is similar to Portugal. It is technical and can be very fast.

"I'm really happy that I could contribute at the Euros and in the end we came away champions.

"Many people think I'm going to relax, but that is not in my mind. I come here with a lot of ambitions because I'm coming to a big club, with a great stadium and fantastic fans."

Nani feels he has improved his game since his time in the spotlight with United, who he left initially in 2014 to join Sporting CP on loan before the sole campaign in Turkey.

He said: "My experience [has changed] but I have the same ambition, the same desire as I have always had. I play to win every game.

"Hopefully I can be a key part of the club and help them to win trophies. I feel that the fans are waiting for me and they are happy I have come here.

"It is a very special day for me and I'm happy to be here. I had the chance to wander around the city and it's really beautiful."

Valencia struggled to a 12th-place finish in LaLiga last season, with Nuno, Gary Neville and incumbent Pako Ayestaran all having spells in charge.