Ronaldo backs Bernabeu crowd to produce

The 27-year-old told Real Madrid's official website: "I expect the Bernabeu to score the first goal. The crowd has to play the most important role as soon as we step onto the pitch because we can feel it. Things will turn out well if we stand united."

Madrid go into the game trailing 2-1 from the first leg, but Ronaldo is confident about his side's chances of progression.

"They defeated us at their stadium, but we managed to score an away strike. They will try to score through counter-attacks, but we believe they'll also be wary of us given that we'll face them at our stadium."

Ronaldo scored the winner at the weekend as Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Camp Nou to effectively clinch the La Liga title for the first time in three seasons, and he has now focused his attention on Jupp Heynckes' men.

"We're more concerned about Bayern's forwards. Gomez is one of the Champions League's top scorers, and [Franck] Ribery and [Arjen] Robben are also very dangerous. They are solid in attack and also in defence, but we have to focus on their four forwards because one of them will make the difference."

The forward has previously won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, but is still hungry to add another trophy to his collection, adding: "I mainly want us to reach the final and face either Chelsea or Barcelona there.

"I hope we reach the final because it is ivery important to us players, to Real Madrid and to our fans throughout the world. That's why I'm really happy and thrilled to play the match."

Real Madrid’s face stiff competition as Bayern have steadily become one of the favourites for the title, even more so as the final will be played on their home soil at the Allianz Arena.

But Madrid have an away goal from the first leg that could make all the difference on the night.

