Ronaldo becomes Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Raul as Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer after the Portuguese superstar netted in Saturday's home game against Levante.

Former Spain captain Raul brought up his tally of 323 Real goals in 741 appearances - a mark Ronaldo has surpassed in double-quick time.

The 30-year-old's 324th strike for the capital club came in just his 310th game for the Santiago Bernabeu side.

Ronaldo's goal against Levante arrived on the half-hour mark, as he collected a pass from Toni Kroos and whipped a shot into the right corner to put Madrid 2-0 up.