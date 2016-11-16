Ronaldo can no longer beat five opponents and score - Mendieta

Former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta feels Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer able to beat five opponents before scoring a goal, but has hailed the way the Portugal captain has adapted his style of play to his new situation.

Ronaldo, 31, scored his fair share of spectacular goals in his younger years, but the majority of his goals these days come from inside the area.

Mendieta believes Ronaldo is now at his best inside the box and has hailed the attacker's impressive goalscoring record.

"Cristiano is showing that he understands that he can no longer collect the ball in the centre of the pitch, take it past five players and score the goal of the game," Mendieta was quoted as saying by AS.

"His position has changed a bit and he knows that where the team needs him most is in the area.

"He has become more of a finisher. His statistics are tremendous. He has scored about 50 goals per year for the past four years."

Ronaldo has netted seven goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this term.