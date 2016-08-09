Ronaldo celebrates Madrid's Super Cup win

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to celebrate his team's UEFA Super Cup extra-time triumph after sitting out the clash in Trondheim.

Working his way back to full fitness following a knee injury sustained during Portugal's Euro 2016 victory last month, Ronaldo watched from home as Madrid overcame 10-man Sevilla 3-2 thanks to Dani Carvajal's stunning 119th-minute winner on Tuesday.

With the match - pitting the Champions League winners against the Europa League victors - seemingly headed for penalties, Carvajal produced a fine solo goal to deliver yet another trophy to Madrid.

And Ronaldo took to social media shortly after the final whistle, posting a picture of his Madrid team-mates holding the Super Cup trophy, accompanied with the caption: "Champions".

Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Pepe and Keylor Navas also sat out the fixture at Lerkendal Stadion.

Madrid will now turn their attention to a friendly against Reims on August 16, before the open their LaLiga campaign at Real Sociedad five days later.