Ronaldo celebrates Madrid's Super Cup win
Cristiano Ronaldo watched from home as Real Madrid edged Sevilla in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to celebrate his team's UEFA Super Cup extra-time triumph after sitting out the clash in Trondheim.
Working his way back to full fitness following a knee injury sustained during Portugal's Euro 2016 victory last month, Ronaldo watched from home as Madrid overcame 10-man Sevilla 3-2 thanks to Dani Carvajal's stunning 119th-minute winner on Tuesday.
With the match - pitting the Champions League winners against the Europa League victors - seemingly headed for penalties, Carvajal produced a fine solo goal to deliver yet another trophy to Madrid.
And Ronaldo took to social media shortly after the final whistle, posting a picture of his Madrid team-mates holding the Super Cup trophy, accompanied with the caption: "Champions".
Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Pepe and Keylor Navas also sat out the fixture at Lerkendal Stadion.
Madrid will now turn their attention to a friendly against Reims on August 16, before the open their LaLiga campaign at Real Sociedad five days later.
