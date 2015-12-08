Ronaldo is easy to manage, says Ancelotti

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti feels he has never had a problem managing star players like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain has reportedly had a strained relationship with Rafael Benitez, the Italian's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu, this season.

But Ancelotti reflected on his own time in charge of big names like Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying that having close relationships with his players was his key priority.

He told The Independent: "The owner or president is the person who controls the club and the coach's job is to keep him happy, but the key to success, as a manager, is your relationship with the players.

"Important clubs and important players succeed when the environment is correct. The players must enjoy their work and feel free to express their talents. This is my approach.

"I have worked with some of the most important players, like Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Kaka, [Zinedine] Zidane, but the best are easy to work with because they are so professional.

"Their winning mentality, professionalism, helps the manager. Of course, sometimes I become angry, but usually my relationship with the players is calm. I like to speak with them and have a good relationship with them.

"It does not mean I do not have to be strong in some aspects of my job. But this is my style and I feel good about it."