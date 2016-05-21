Ronaldo guarantees at least 50 goals per season - Ramos

Sergio Ramos feels Cristiano Ronaldo guarantees at least 50 goals per season and hopes he can inspire Real Madrid to Champions League glory.

Ronaldo has enjoyed yet another prolific season, scoring 51 times in 47 appearances - including 16 in 11 Champions League matches - ahead of next Saturday's clash with Atletico Madrid at San Siro.

Speculation surrounding the Portuguese's future continues, with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to have made an offer for his services, but Madrid captain Ramos told UEFA.com: "It's difficult to imagine a Real Madrid without Cristiano. We're very happy to have him here because he guarantees at least 50 goals every season.

"It's very difficult to stay at this level for so many years but he's managed it. As a club we've got this guarantee for as long as he's here, and that's a real luxury.

"I think he has a special relationship with the Champions League. Nobody can argue with the fact he's a special player who drives the team forward and he's been doing it for a long time."

Ramos continued: "I think we deserve to be in the final in Milan. Being honest, it's not been an easy road.

"We made it through the group stage against great teams like PSG. We had a bad game against Wolfsburg, but we turned it around brilliantly at home. Then we knocked out a top side in Manchester City in the semi-finals.

"We're pleased that our hard work has reaped rewards despite the ups and downs we've had. We'll play in the final in Milan against a great rival and that's very satisfying."