Ronaldo has many enemies - Futre

Former Portugal international Paulo Futre insists Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has plenty of enemies in his native country, with a number of compatriots supposedly preferring his nemesis Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo cemented himself in Portuguese football folklore by captaining his country to a first major trophy at Euro 2016.

However, Futre believes many Portuguese people dislike the 31-year-old for the way he behaves on and off the pitch.

"Cristiano is Portuguese, he has done everything, is a European champion, but he has many enemies in Portugal for the way he is," Futre told Cadena SER.

"He is very direct and creates many enemies in his own country. The things he says sometimes after games, and his attitude...

"There was a time when many people used to chant 'Messi, Messi, Messi' outside the Portugal team hotel, which was shameful.

"Without doubt there are people in Portugal who want Messi to win the Ballon d'Or. This is something very Portuguese."