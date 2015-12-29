Ronaldo hits back at Capello

Former Brazil international Ronaldo has hit back at Fabio Capello, claiming the manager was "out-dated" by the time he joined Real Madrid for a second time.

Capello, who spent the 2006-07 season in Spain, said earlier in the week that Ronaldo was a great player, but also a "negative group leader" at Madrid.

"We sold him in January and the atmosphere within the group changed completely," the 69-year-old said at the Globe Soccer Awards.

However, speaking to Folha de S.Paulo, Ronaldo responded to the Italian's claims.

"Capello was a great trainer in his time, around the 1990s. When he came to Real Madrid he was already finishing and didn't motivate the players," he said.

"Proof is that after [Madrid] he never returned to manage a club."