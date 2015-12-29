Ronaldo hits back at Capello
Ronaldo lasted only six months under Fabio Capello at Real Madrid after falling out with the Italian manager.
Former Brazil international Ronaldo has hit back at Fabio Capello, claiming the manager was "out-dated" by the time he joined Real Madrid for a second time.
Capello, who spent the 2006-07 season in Spain, said earlier in the week that Ronaldo was a great player, but also a "negative group leader" at Madrid.
"We sold him in January and the atmosphere within the group changed completely," the 69-year-old said at the Globe Soccer Awards.
However, speaking to Folha de S.Paulo, Ronaldo responded to the Italian's claims.
"Capello was a great trainer in his time, around the 1990s. When he came to Real Madrid he was already finishing and didn't motivate the players," he said.
"Proof is that after [Madrid] he never returned to manage a club."
