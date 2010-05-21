Ronaldo: I cannot perform miracles for Portugal

"I don't play alone, and I can't perform miracles," Ronaldo told reporters as he arrived at the squad's World Cup training camp, having travelled by helicopter to the mountain city of Covilha in north-eastern Portugal from Lisbon.

"We have to be well collectively. To win the World Cup, the team has to have seven or eight players in very good form. Even with just two or three it is difficult."

Portugal players and coaches have been keen to reject the notion that the side's prospects depend too much on Ronaldo especially after Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho said on Thursday the team did not have a chance of lifting the trophy "even with Ronaldo playing at 1,000 (kilometres) an hour".

"I respect his opinion, but things aren't quite like that. This side has much quality... it's not just Ronaldo, we have several top-level players who can make the difference," said right back Miguel.

Ronaldo, the world's most expensive player following his 80 million pounds move from Manchester United to Real last year, said he had not paid attention to Mourinho's comments.

"I've been on vacation for the last five days, resting, and I switched off from everything. I didn't keep up with that controversy.

"The only thing I have to say to Mourinho is to wish him good luck for Saturday (for Inter Milan's Champions League final against Bayern Munich)," he added.

The forward, who did not score in Portugal's qualifiers, slammed critics who have said his performances for the national team are not as good as those for Real Madrid.

"The people who say that don't understand anything about football," he said.

Portugal will play two friendlies at Covilha, against Cape Verde on Monday and Cameroon on June 1, before flying to South Africa four days later.

They are drawn in Group G along with Brazil, Ivory Coast and North Korea for the June 11 to July 11 finals.

