Ronaldo: I cannot please everyone

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted criticism does not affect him as he feels it is impossible to please everyone.

Ronaldo was whistled by part of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd after missing a penalty in Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

But the Portugal captain told El Mundo Deportivo: "We cannot live being obsessed with what other people think about us. It's impossible to live like that. Not even God managed to please the entire world.

"There are people out there who hate me and who say I'm arrogant, vain and whatever. That's all part of my success. I have a clear conscience. I sleep well. I feel good helping others, regardless of whether that's with big things or small things. I look at life differently ever since I became a father.

"I can deal with the pressure because of the difficult life I have had. The person I am now is the result of the time I spent without my family and because of the difficult times I went through. I was ironing my own clothes when I was 11 years old. My mental strength goes back to those days."

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes stated earlier this week that the 30-year-old will stay be playing for Madrid in a decade, but the former Manchester United man is already looking forward to life after football.

"I want to live like a king when I retire," Ronaldo added.

"I will be able to enjoy things more after my career, when I have the time to do what I want."