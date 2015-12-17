Ronaldo: I like Madrid more than Paris

Cristiano Ronaldo is "not thinking of living in Paris", but admits he could change his mind in the future.

The Real Madrid forward has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, although he personally dismissed any transfer talk as nothing more than speculation.

While the Portuguese does have family connections in France, he prefers his current home of Madrid over the French capital.

"I like Madrid more than Paris. But, maybe one day, things will change," he told Visao.



"Maybe I miss a girlfriend in Paris and spend more time there.



"I have family working in France, but I'm not thinking of living in Paris. It's a beautiful city, I've been there a few times."

Ronaldo also admitted in the interview that he relishes being a role model to others, while also announcing he will continue to work hard for the remainder of his career before moving into "another life".

"I love being an example in my profession. I've always tried to represent my country in the best way and do my own job perfectly," he added.



"I want my brand to continue to grow because I know that the world of football will finish in five or 10 years. After that, there's another life."