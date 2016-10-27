Ronaldo: I need my haters

Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is adamant that he is not worried about getting jeered and has made it clear criticism only inspires him to get the best out of himself.

The Portugal international has endured a difficult start to the 2016-17 campaign and was recently booed by his own fans after failing to find the net in the 2-1 LaLiga win over Athletic Bilbao.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo remains unperturbed and feels he would not have been as successful without his haters.

"You have to use negative people and experiences to motivate you," Ronaldo told Coach Magazine.

"I actually need my haters, they have helped me achieve all I have achieved."

The 31-year-old drew inspiration from illustrious compatriots such as Luis Figo and Rui Costa during his younger years, but he has stressed his own desire to improve has helped him more than anything else.

"When I was younger I looked at Portuguese players like Figo and Rui Costa, and saw how they were performing on the biggest stage – and I knew I wanted to reach that level," he added.

"But my biggest inspiration has always been myself; nobody puts bigger demands on me than me.

"I said I admired Figo and Rui Costa, but I never wanted to emulate anybody – I have just always focused on being the best me I can.

"I have been the biggest influence on my own career."