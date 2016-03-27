Ronaldo: I want my son to be a footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes his son, Cristiano Jr, follows in his footsteps and becomes a footballer.

Even though young Cristiano is just five years old, his Real Madrid forward father is already planning out a sporting future for his offspring.

"I want my son to be a player. I am a footballer and I want him to be one too," Ronaldo told the Chinese channel Zhejiang Satellite TV, which is making a reality TV show about the Portugal star.

"I think he has something of an athlete about him, he has athletic characteristics. Obviously he is very young, a baby, he's only five, but he loves football. That is a big plus.

"I have 30 balls at home, he is always with the ball and he loves it. But I will not force him to be a player because it comes naturally, it has to be his choice

"He will be whatever he wants to be, I am not going to push him at all. But obviously I want Cristiano to be a player. A top one, like his dad."

Ronaldo will next be in action for Portugal against Belgium on Tuesday, having had a penalty saved in his previous appearance versus Bulgaria, ahead of next weekend's La Liga clash against Barcelona.