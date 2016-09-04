Ronaldo 'improving' ahead of return

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo said he is "improving" as he closes in on a return from injury.

Ronaldo is working his way back to fitness after injuring his knee in Portugal's Euro 2016 final triumph over France in July.

The 31-year-old has not played this season, sitting out Madrid's opening two LaLiga wins against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, while he was left out of Portugal's squad during the international break.

But Ronaldo used social media to provide an update on his physical condition, posting a picture of himself training via Instagram with the accompanying caption: "Happy for my work, still improving."

A photo posted by on

Ronaldo was crowned UEFA's Best Player in Europe last week, but Madrid have coped in his absence.

After winning the UEFA Super Cup, European champions Madrid opened the season with a 3-0 win at Sociedad and they backed that up with a 2-1 victory against Celta.