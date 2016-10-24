Ronaldo isn't anxious, insists Marcelo

Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all "anxious" about his poor goalscoring form for Real Madrid, team-mate Marcelo has stressed.

The Portugal international has scored just twice in six LaLiga matches this season and drew a blank once more in Sunday's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Ronaldo, who produced a hugely frustrating performance against Ernesto Valverde's side, has now gone four consecutive games at the Santiago Bernabeu without scoring for the first time in his Madrid career.

Marcelo, however, says the 31-year-old does not look unduly troubled and insists he remains a key figure within the team.

"Cristiano wants to score. He's a player who helps us a huge amount, not only with his goals but also with the work he does off the pitch," said the full-back.

"He doesn't look anxious to me, it's just that he's a striker and he wants to score."

Substitute Alvaro Morata scored the winner seven minutes from time after Sabin Merino had cancelled out Karim Benzema's opener, allowing Madrid to move back above Sevilla to the top of the table.

Marcelo was delighted with his team-mate's impact off the bench after what he considered to be a troublesome encounter.

"Of course, I'm happy for Morata," he said. "All the players are important, each one will have his moment. Everyone works phenomenally hard and today he helped the team with the winning goal.

"There are no easy games today, and we have to be careful with every team. It doesn't matter what position they're in in the table."