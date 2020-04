Ronaldo to Juventus: Champions never tire of new challenges, says Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to end a nine-year Real Madrid stay to sign for Juventus is the right move, according to Pele.

Ronaldo agreed a four-year deal with the Serie A champions to complete a €112million transfer from Madrid on Tuesday.

The Portugal captain said he wants to start a "new cycle" in his career at the age of 33, having won four Champions League titles in the past five years at Madrid.

And Pele, who spent 18 years at Santos before ending his career with New York Cosmos, understands Ronaldo's decision.

"Congratulations, Cristiano," the Brazil icon wrote on Twitter.

"It was hard to join another side after so long at Santos but it was the right move.

"Champions never tire of new challenges."