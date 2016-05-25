Ronaldo: Madrid would be smart to give me a new deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pressure on Real Madrid to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo's current deal expires in 2018, by which time the Portugal captain will be 33.

Madrid's record goalscorer shows no sign of slowing down, however, having netted more than 50 times for a sixth season running in 2015-16, with a Champions league final against Atletico Madrid still to play.

But with PSG reportedly eyeing Ronaldo as a possible replacement for the departing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Madrid star insists he wants to stay put.

"I'm going to retire at Real Madrid," Ronaldo told La Sexta. "In 15 years minimum, I want to go at 41 or something!

"We'll see if we renew at the end of the season, it would be smart of Real Madrid to renew my deal.

"I want to stay here. There were good moments, some bad moments. Four years ago I was not happy, now I'm happy and I can see no better club to be at than Real Madrid.

"There is no better, forget all the other clubs."