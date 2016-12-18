Ronaldo makes Club World Cup history

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score a Club World Cup final hat-trick in Real Madrid's 4-2 extra-time victory over Kashima Antlers on Sunday.

Madrid looked like they could be heading for a shock defeat until Ronaldo drilled home from the penalty spot to make it 2-2, forcing an additional 30 minutes to be played.

The 31-year-old put Zinedine Zidane's side in front with a left-footed finish after being released by Karim Benzema – whose opener had earlier been overturned by Gaku Shibasaki's double – in the 98th minute.

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick when he fired into the roof of the net after Toni Kroos' scuffed attempt fell at his feet, making him the joint-highest scorer in the competition's history with five goals.