Ronaldo makes Club World Cup history
No player had scored a hat-trick in a Club World Cup final until Cristiano Ronaldo struck three times in Real Madrid's triumph.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score a Club World Cup final hat-trick in Real Madrid's 4-2 extra-time victory over Kashima Antlers on Sunday.
Madrid looked like they could be heading for a shock defeat until Ronaldo drilled home from the penalty spot to make it 2-2, forcing an additional 30 minutes to be played.
The 31-year-old put Zinedine Zidane's side in front with a left-footed finish after being released by Karim Benzema – whose opener had earlier been overturned by Gaku Shibasaki's double – in the 98th minute.
Ronaldo completed his hat-trick when he fired into the roof of the net after Toni Kroos' scuffed attempt fell at his feet, making him the joint-highest scorer in the competition's history with five goals.
3 - Cristiano is the first player has scored a hat trick in the final of Club WC and he is joint-top scorer in Club WC history (5). ColossalDecember 18, 2016
