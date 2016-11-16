Ronaldo makes more after taxes than any Bundesliga player before taxes - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted wages in LaLiga are worrying him as much as those in the Premier League following Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Real Madrid renewal.

The Portugal captain followed in the footsteps of Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos in committing his future to the European champions, Ronaldo's deal running until 2021.

His contract is allegedly worth over €20 million per season and Rummenigge feels it is nearly impossible for the Bundesliga's finest to match such figures.

"The Premier League is not the only threat when it comes to high wages, but the same goes for Spain," Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

"Real Madrid have just renewed with three players and Ronaldo now supposedly earns €20.5m after taxes. There is not even a single player in the Bundesliga who makes that kind of money before taxes!

"There is a clear business model behind that, they do not want their players to leave for England. Florentino Perez hates it when one of his players receives an offer from another club, in particular when such a club comes from England."

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, meanwhile, feels the Premier League is mainly a threat for the slightly smaller Bundesliga outfits.

"Bayern and BVB will have more problems with Barcelona and Real Madrid, whereas the other Bundesliga clubs will face competitions from mid-table clubs from England," Watzke stressed.

"Our players will not be leaving for Stoke City, but there are plenty of Bundesliga players who could double or treble their wages there."