Ronaldo is not a child - Casemiro

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro said team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo knew it was best for him to sit out of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

Ronaldo was a late exclusion for the contest after coach Zinedine Zidane revealed he was struggling with a thigh complaint in training the day before.

Madrid were unable to score away to City at the Etihad Stadium but managed to keep a clean sheet, leaving everything to play for in the return leg next week.

"We have the best squad, we are Real Madrid and now we have to think about the second leg," Casemiro said after the game.

"I am convinced Ronaldo will be able to play in that game.

"But he is not a child, and he knew it was best for him and the team to rest."

Madrid drew two fine saves from City goalkeeper Joe Hart as Casemiro and Pepe sent late set-pieces goal-wards, but were unable to unlock a stubborn defence.

"It was a shame that in those two occasions we didn't score, but we leave here with a great feeling," Lucas Vasquez said.

"However, the 0-0 is a but misleading because any goal for them makes things complicated.

"But we know if we win no matter what, we will go through."