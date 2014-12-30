Ronaldo: Nothing to prove for Ballon d'Or prize

The Real Madrid superstar was crowned the world's best player in Dubai on Monday, as the Portugal international led a Real-dominated night.

Ronaldo, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, said he was pleased to be recognised for his year, which saw him score in Real's 10th European championship in May.

The Ballon d'Or for 2014 will be awarded on January 12 in Zurich, with Lionel Messi and Manuel Neuer joining Ronaldo on the shortlist.

"I hope that it's a good sign [for the Ballon d'Or] but I'm not worried about that," Ronaldo said.

"The people who vote already have. I just feel happy it's one more trophy for my dedication and hard work.

"I want to say thank you to the people at Real Madrid, the players, the coach. We had a fantastic season, we won four trophies and we're one of the best sides in the world. To win this award is a great pleasure, I am very proud.

"I don't have pressure because these things come naturally to me, I don't have to prove anything to anyone, my football talks for me on the pitch.

"I am happy. I do what I like, playing football, scoring goals, assisting and helping to show we are one of the best teams in the world.

"La Decima was one of the special moments of the season, as Real Madrid had been after it for a long time."

Real Madrid won the best club of the year award - little surprise given their star player and coach took home multiple individual awards also.

Ronaldo also took out the Marca fan's favourite player of the year, while his agent Jorge Mendes won the gong for players' representatives.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti took home best coach and best media attraction in football awards, while Florentino Perez was named best president.

James Rodriguez won the best revelation player of the year, although the Real starlet shone to prominence representing Colombia at the World Cup.

The only representative/player award that did not go the way of Real was a player career award for Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi.