Ronaldo open to MLS move

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested that he would be open to a move to MLS at some stage in his career.

Ronaldo has a contract with Madrid until June 2018, but has been heavily linked with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in recent months.

His agent Jorge Mendes recently stressed Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Madrid and wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the three-time Ballon d'Or winner has now hinted he could move across the Atlantic.

"Maybe in the future there will be a good chance for me to play in America," the 30-year-old told GQ.

"You never know, but it’s something interesting. I consider it, of course, because as I’ve said, soccer there has become better and better.

"I think that this is maybe going to be possible."