Ronaldo playing under protest at Madrid - Valdano

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing under protest at Real Madrid, according to Jorge Valdano.

Ronaldo has struggled to capture his usual sparkling form under new Madrid coach Rafael Benitez. The Portugal international has eight goals in 11 league games this season, but five of those came in a 6-0 rout of Espanyol back in September.

The former Manchester United forward has five goals in four games in the Champions League but is believed by many to be unhappy playing in a central position under Benitez.

And Valdano, who coached Madrid from 1994 to 1996 and has also served as the club's director of football, revealed Ronaldo is "not comfortable".

He told Cadena SER: "Ronaldo would prefer to be playing out on the left like he's always done.

"It's hard to know if it's because he's not scoring, or his position, but he's not enjoying playing at the moment. He's playing under protest."