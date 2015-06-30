Ronaldo a 'possibility' for Portugal's Olympics squad

The president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has acknowledged captain Cristiano Ronaldo could be an option for their 2016 Olympics squad.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo would be eligible to feature in the under-23 competition as one of three permitted overage players.

And FPF chief Fernando Gomes acknowledged there is a chance the Ballon d'Or winner, who will be 31 when the competition begins on August 3, could be selected.

"It is a possibility," Gomes told Globoesporte.

"We can bring three players aged over 23. Cristiano is one of those being considered, but we have not yet sat down to discuss it."

Were Ronaldo to feature, it would add an extra tournament to an already hectic schedule for a player who struggled with a knee injury at last year's World Cup.

Ronaldo is all but certain to play at Euro 2016 in June and July, and any Olympic commitments are also likely to affect pre-season preparations with his club.