Ronaldo tips Neymar to dazzle in Brazil

Expectation levels are high surrounding the Barcelona forward as the final preparations are made in Brazil ahead of the start of the showpiece on Thursday.

Passionate home support for Luiz Felipe Scolari's men is guaranteed and Ronaldo - a two-time World Cup winner and the tournament's all-time record goalscorer - expects the 22-year-old to rise to the occasion.

"He's very good," observed Ronaldo.

"Neymar is an incredible guy, a great player, a youngster like I was in the first World Cup I played, which was in '98.

"In '94 I was even younger but I didn't play.

"I'm sure he's very calm, he can handle the pressure well.

"He's a player who's shown that over and over. We have high hopes that he will be the best player in the tournament and that Brazil will be champions."

Croatia face Brazil in the opening game in Sao Paulo and Ronaldo is confident that the South American nation will put on a World Cup to savour.

The three-time FIFA World Player of the Year added: "It's fantastic to have the World Cup here in Brazil, which is one of the, if not the biggest sporting event on earth.

"To have it here in Brazil is beyond deserved, because we're known worldwide as the football nation. And now we're going to show our culture, people and cities to the world.

"So it's a marvellous opportunity to show our Brazil to the entire world."