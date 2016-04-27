Ronaldo will be '80 per cent' fit... according to his mother

Cristiano Ronaldo should be "80 per cent" fit for next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City, according to his mother.

Ronaldo sat out Wednesday's 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium after aggravating a hamstring injury in training this week.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was hesitant after the game to state whether Portugal star Ronaldo would be available for the return clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Dolores Aveiro took some time out from promoting her autobiography to suggest her son might return to fitness in time.

She told reporters: "He is not 100 per cent, but I think he will be 80 per cent next week.

"He is a person who always wants more and has a strong character. He works to do more."