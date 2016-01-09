Ronaldo will continue to take free-kicks - Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score one free-kick in La Liga this season.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to take free-kicks despite the forward's poor record this season.
Ronaldo has failed to score directly from a free-kick in La Liga this season, with his one and only dead-ball goal coming in Madrid's 8-0 annihilation of Malmo in the Champions League group stage.
The Portugal international has struggled to score from free-kicks in recent seasons, only netting two from 33 attempts in the 2014-15 La Liga campaign.
However, new Real Madrid coach Zidane has reaffirmed Ronaldo will stay on as the club's set-piece man.
"[Ronaldo] will play out wide, but he will have freedom in his movements," Zidane said.
"And of course, he will keep taking our free-kicks."
Zidane's first game in charge will be against Deportivo La Coruna in the league on Saturday.
