Ronaldo will continue to take free-kicks - Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to take free-kicks despite the forward's poor record this season.

Ronaldo has failed to score directly from a free-kick in La Liga this season, with his one and only dead-ball goal coming in Madrid's 8-0 annihilation of Malmo in the Champions League group stage.

The Portugal international has struggled to score from free-kicks in recent seasons, only netting two from 33 attempts in the 2014-15 La Liga campaign.

However, new Real Madrid coach Zidane has reaffirmed Ronaldo will stay on as the club's set-piece man.

"[Ronaldo] will play out wide, but he will have freedom in his movements," Zidane said.

"And of course, he will keep taking our free-kicks."

Zidane's first game in charge will be against Deportivo La Coruna in the league on Saturday.