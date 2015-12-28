Ronaldo will still be playing for Madrid at 40, claims agent

Cristiano Ronaldo will still be playing for Real Madrid at 40 years old, according to the Portuguese star's agent.

A three-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, 30-year-old Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain or former club Manchester United before the end of his career.

However, Jorge Mendes insists his client is fully focused on Madrid and believes he could rack up another decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He’s the best player of all time,” Mendes is quoted as telling Sky Sport, “I am sure that he will play the next four, five, six, seven years at Real Madrid. He will end his career there.

"He's happy with ‘Los Blancos’. He'll hang up his boots when he’s 40."

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in as many matches in all competitions this season.