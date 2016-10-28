Ronaldo wishes he scored wondergoal for Madrid, not Barca
Reflecting on his stunning solo goal for Barcelona against Compostela, Ronaldo admits he would rather have scored it for Real Madrid.
Former Brazil star Ronaldo wishes he had scored his incredible solo-goal against Compostela for Real Madrid, rather than rivals Barcelona.
In 1996, the future World Cup winner netted a sensational strike for Bobby Robson's Barca, running from inside his own half, past a number of defenders and finishing low into the net.
Despite his incredible career, it is a goal Ronaldo is widely associated with - but he has now admitted he would rather have netted a goal of that quality for Madrid, who he later joined in 2002 after a spell with Inter.
"It was a lovely goal, but the truth is I would have preferred to score it with Real Madrid," he told Movistar.
"The only pity is that I was not at Madrid when I scored it."
Ronaldo had just one season with Barca, firing 47 goals in 49 games in all competitions.
