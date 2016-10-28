Ronaldo wishes he scored wondergoal for Madrid, not Barca

Former Brazil star Ronaldo wishes he had scored his incredible solo-goal against Compostela for Real Madrid, rather than rivals Barcelona.

In 1996, the future World Cup winner netted a sensational strike for Bobby Robson's Barca, running from inside his own half, past a number of defenders and finishing low into the net.

Despite his incredible career, it is a goal Ronaldo is widely associated with - but he has now admitted he would rather have netted a goal of that quality for Madrid, who he later joined in 2002 after a spell with Inter.

"It was a lovely goal, but the truth is I would have preferred to score it with Real Madrid," he told Movistar.

"The only pity is that I was not at Madrid when I scored it."

Ronaldo had just one season with Barca, firing 47 goals in 49 games in all competitions.